NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Nov. 12, 2021: Executive Council accepts federal funding, Sununu to run for 4th term

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published November 11, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST
A woman stands in the aisle of a drug store with her arm around her two children.
Alli Fam
/
NHPR
Families in New Hampshire started to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.

Surprise! (Or not.)

Gov. Chris Sununu announced his plans this week to seek a fourth term, instead of running for the U.S. Senate, as many suspected he might. The Executive Council reversed its earlier rejection of over $22 million dollars in federal aid for COVID-19 immunization work. And New Hampshire joined other states across the country in a lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandates.

Guests

Top stories of the week

Tags

NH NewsNH PoliticsChris SununuExecutive Council
Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
