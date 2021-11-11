The N.H. News Recap for Nov. 12, 2021: Executive Council accepts federal funding, Sununu to run for 4th term
Surprise! (Or not.)
Gov. Chris Sununu announced his plans this week to seek a fourth term, instead of running for the U.S. Senate, as many suspected he might. The Executive Council reversed its earlier rejection of over $22 million dollars in federal aid for COVID-19 immunization work. And New Hampshire joined other states across the country in a lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandates.
Guests
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Paula Tracy, InDepth New Hampshire
Top stories of the week
- Sununu seeking 4th term as governor, not running for U.S. Senate
- Three Republican councilors change votes, support $22.5 million for vaccine efforts
- Attorney general signs on to lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for health care workers
- Legislative committee on vaccines and medical interventions issues report opposing mandates
- N.H. Education Department launches system for parents to lodge discrimination complaints against teachers
- Here’s what’s next for the infrastructure package in New Hampshire