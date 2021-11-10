A military vet sues state Dept. of Corrections, alleging discrimination

A corrections officer is suing his employer, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, for allegedly discriminating against him because of a disability he acquired while serving in the Army National Guard.

Phillip Hill of Concord has been a corrections officer for 20 years. He served in Iraq in 2004 and was subsequently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lawsuit alleges that two years ago, the DOC's mandatory overtime policies made his PTSD and other conditions worse. At the advice of his physician, he requested a limit of 16 overtime hours per week.

The Department of Corrections allegedly responded by denying him any overtime. According to the lawsuit, Hill filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim over this, which he says prompted the DOC to threaten to fire him.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. The DOC referred questions to the state Attorney General's office, which declined to comment on pending litigation.

