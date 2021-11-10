© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today to support the news you rely on!
NH News

A military vet sues state Dept. of Corrections, alleging discrimination

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello
Published November 10, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST
prison_berlin_courtesy_northern_new_hampshire_correction_facility.jpg
Courtesy Photo
/

A corrections officer is suing his employer, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, for allegedly discriminating against him because of a disability he acquired while serving in the Army National Guard.

Phillip Hill of Concord has been a corrections officer for 20 years. He served in Iraq in 2004 and was subsequently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lawsuit alleges that two years ago, the DOC's mandatory overtime policies made his PTSD and other conditions worse. At the advice of his physician, he requested a limit of 16 overtime hours per week.

The Department of Corrections allegedly responded by denying him any overtime. According to the lawsuit, Hill filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim over this, which he says prompted the DOC to threaten to fire him.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. The DOC referred questions to the state Attorney General's office, which declined to comment on pending litigation.

Tags

NH NewsDepartment of CorrectionsConcord
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello