NH News

Former Laconia Mayor Edward Engler, founder of The Laconia Daily Sun, dies at 74

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST
The former mayor of Laconia and founder of The Laconia Daily Sun has died at age 74.

The Daily Sun reports that Edward Engler died Friday in Los Alamitos, California, from colon cancer. Friends and former colleagues recalled Engler as a dedicated journalist and public official who loved serving his community.

Engler founded The Daily Sun in 2000 after working at papers around the country. He was later elected mayor of Laconia three times.

Among his accomplishments was the successful effort to renovate Laconia's Colonial Theater.

NH News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press