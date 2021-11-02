WATCH: Sununu news conference on COVID-19 in N.H.

Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update today on the state's response to COVID-19, as New Hampshire prepares to help roll-out coronavirus vaccinations for children 5-11.

Stay in the know: Sign up for The Rundown newsletter.

Coronavirus Update: N.H. reports 3 new deaths, 2,332 new infections

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in Concord. Watch it via the NHPBS video stream below:

Related stories:

N.H.'s COVID-19 vaccination data hasn't been accurate since June. Why?

