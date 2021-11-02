© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

WATCH: Sununu news conference on COVID-19 in N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published November 2, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT
The news conference comes as New Hampshire records a notable increase in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update today on the state's response to COVID-19, as New Hampshire prepares to help roll-out coronavirus vaccinations for children 5-11.

Coronavirus Update: N.H. reports 3 new deaths, 2,332 new infections

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in Concord. Watch it via the NHPBS video stream below:

