The N.H. News Recap for Oct. 29, 2021: Kids and COVID vaccines, city elections
This week, New Hampshire is getting ready to roll of the COVID vaccine for children ages five to 11, pending CDC approval. The state also provided some more information this week about issues with the state’s vaccine data.
And voters all across the state are heading to the polls next week in city elections. The mayoral race in Manchester, the state’s largest city, is a rematch between incumbent Joyce Craig and Victoria Sullivan.
We get to all those stories and more on this edition of the N.H. News Recap.
Guests
- Alli Fam, NHPR health reporter
- Mary McIntyre, NHPR
Top stories from New Hampshire this week
- $4.7 million for vaccination efforts approved by executive councilors
- Where do Manchester’s mayoral candidates stand on top issues?
- Gathering outside home of UNH president, protesters call for stronger response to campus rape allegations
- No compromises in sight for New Hampshire’s school mask policies
- Manchester shooting victim remembered as ‘beautiful soul,’ a soccer star who dreamed of going pro
- The story of the Black Lives Matter movement in New Hampshire is told in photographs in Portsmouth
- Following the arrest of an Exeter man, ACLU asks appeals court to rule criminal defamation law unconstitutional
- N.H. police misconduct committee nears deadline, but members remain divided on investigatory powers