The N.H. News Recap for Oct. 29, 2021: Kids and COVID vaccines, city elections

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published October 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
A nor'easter washed into New Hampshire this week, though the storm's effects were far greater in Massachusetts and Rhode Islands.

This week, New Hampshire is getting ready to roll of the COVID vaccine for children ages five to 11, pending CDC approval. The state also provided some more information this week about issues with the state’s vaccine data.

And voters all across the state are heading to the polls next week in city elections. The mayoral race in Manchester, the state’s largest city, is a rematch between incumbent Joyce Craig and Victoria Sullivan.

We get to all those stories and more on this edition of the N.H. News Recap.

Guests

  • Alli Fam, NHPR health reporter
  • Mary McIntyre, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

