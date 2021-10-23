Search for missing Merrimack, N.H., boy shifts to Massachusetts

The search for a young boy missing for a month in New Hampshire shifted to Massachusetts on Friday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that investigators are searching in the towns of Abington and Randolph in connection with the disappearance of Elijah Lewis.

The towns are located about 20 miles south of Boston. The 5-year-old was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, sometime within the last 30 days.

Lewis' mother and a man were arrested last weekend in New York and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to witness tampering and child endangerment charges related to the case.