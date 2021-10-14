10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pumpkin regatta, duck derby, scenic railroads
October is in full swing in New Hampshire. We've got all the top fall activities.
Pumpkin boats, trains and Halloween-themed automobiles will take you where you want to go this weekend in New Hampshire.
Scroll down to discover our weekly picks for 10 things to do, and check out NHPR's community calendar for more events, ideas, and activities.
- Concord Arts Market on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Rollins Park, Concord. Learn more.
- Oompah in the Park & Duck Derby on Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Renaissance Park in Nashua. Learn more.
- Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 16, noon to 2 p.m., at the Plaistow Community YMCA. Learn more.
- Silent Disco at the Lebanon Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 p.m., at Colburn Park in Lebanon. Learn more.
- Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off & Regatta
on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 in downtown Goffstown. Learn more.
- The Phil From Darkness to Hope Concert on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m., at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. Learn more.
- NH Championships George Dirth Memorial Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Memorial Park in Pembroke. Learn more.
- Kittery Community Market, weekly on Sundays through Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Post Office Square in Kittery Learn more.
- Mama Mia! at The Palace Theater, Friday, Oct. 16 through Nov. 14, at The Palace Theater in Manchester. Learn more.
- Ride on the Conway Scenic Railroad, daily in North Conway Village. Learn more.
BONUS:
- 14th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Brattleboro Museum & Arts Center in Brattleboro, VT. Learn more.