10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pumpkin regatta, duck derby, scenic railroads

Pumpkin boats, trains and Halloween-themed automobiles will take you where you want to go this weekend in New Hampshire.

Scroll down to discover our weekly picks for 10 things to do, and check out NHPR's community calendar for more events, ideas, and activities.

Concord Arts Market on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Rollins Park, Concord. Learn more.



on Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Renaissance Park in Nashua. Learn more.



on Saturday, Oct. 16, noon to 2 p.m., at the Plaistow Community YMCA. Learn more.



on Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 p.m., at Colburn Park in Lebanon. Learn more.

Mama Mia! will be at the Palace Theater from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, 2021.

Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off & Regatta

on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 in downtown Goffstown. Learn more.



on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m., at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. Learn more.



on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Memorial Park in Pembroke. Learn more.



on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Memorial Park in Pembroke. Learn more.

Kittery Community Market, weekly on Sundays through Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Post Office Square in Kittery Learn more.



Mama Mia! at The Palace Theater, Friday, Oct. 16 through Nov. 14, at The Palace Theater in Manchester. Learn more.



Ride on the Conway Scenic Railroad, daily in North Conway Village. Learn more.



