Lawsuit settled after police seize man's cellphone, Manchester to pay $20,000

A federal lawsuit that challenged a decision by police to seize a man's cellphone after he recorded officers responding to a fight at a Manchester convenience store has been settled, with the city agreeing to pay him $20,000.

The ACLU of New Hampshire sued three officers and the city. It said Neil Pineda-Landaverde was a bystander filming the interaction

between officers and multiple people in October 2019. Police seized the phone and kept it without getting a warrant for over two weeks.

It was returned that December.

The ACLU alleged that the officers violated Pineda-Landaverde's Fourth and First Amendment rights and the city challenged the allegations. Both sides agreed to settle.