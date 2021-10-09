© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Lawsuit settled after police seize man's cellphone, Manchester to pay $20,000

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 9, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT
Manchester, N.H. police

The N.H. ACLU alleged that the police officers violated the man's Fourth and First Amendment rights and the city challenged the allegations. Both sides agreed to settle.

A federal lawsuit that challenged a decision by police to seize a man's cellphone after he recorded officers responding to a fight at a Manchester convenience store has been settled, with the city agreeing to pay him $20,000.

The ACLU of New Hampshire sued three officers and the city. It said Neil Pineda-Landaverde was a bystander filming the interaction

between officers and multiple people in October 2019. Police seized the phone and kept it without getting a warrant for over two weeks.

It was returned that December.

The ACLU alleged that the officers violated Pineda-Landaverde's Fourth and First Amendment rights and the city challenged the allegations. Both sides agreed to settle.

