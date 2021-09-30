© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap For Oct. 1: Protesters Stop Executive Council Meeting, COVID-19 Updates

Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
A woman in a black tee-shirt stands in front of a dais, flanked by a crowd. She's gesticulating, as others sit in seats in front of her.
Alli Fam
/
New Hampshire Public Radio
A person protesting contracts that would increase funding for COVID-19 vaccination efforts speaks ahead of the Executive Council meeting.

This week, the Executive Council was forced to postpone their meeting due to fears about the safety of state officials. The Executive Council was set to discuss contracts that would help the state expand its COVID-19 vaccine contracts.

On Thursday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella promised a review of the "facts and circumstances" surrounding the event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, with the intent to discover whether any individuals violated criminal law, according to the press release.

Democratic Councilor Cindy Warmington called the behavior of protesters "insurrectionist."

State officials also announced that four new COVID-19 testing sites would come to New Hampshire in the coming weeks.

Guests

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top Stories In N.H. This Week

Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
