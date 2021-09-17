© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today for your chance to win two season ski passes to the NH ski resort of your choice.
NH News

3rd Lawsuit Alleges Abuse At New Hampshire Youth Center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published September 17, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT
Sununu-Youth-Services-Center.jpg

A 42-year-old man has filed the third of what is expected to be many individual lawsuits over abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center.

The man is identified as John Doe and is suing the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester and four of 11 former staffers who were arrested in April.

It's the third lawsuit against the center, and the second since a judge denied a class action earlier this year.

An attorney for defendant Stephen Murphy called the lawsuit frivolous.

An attorney for Frank Davis says his client maintains his innocence. Other defendants did not respond to requests for comments.

Tags

NH NewsSununu Youth Services Center
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
See stories by Holly Ramer - The Associated Press