10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Manchester's Glendi, Portsmouth's Market Square Day, Concord Multicultural Fest

Yes, the autumnal equinox arrives Wednesday, Sept. 22. The editors over at The Old Farmer's Almanac have written up some facts and folklore about the fall equinox.

But inspire your last summer hurrah with our guide.

Courtesy Glendi 2021 is this weekend at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Manchester

Alnoba Art Tours in Kensington on Friday, Sept. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. More info.



in Kensington on Friday, Sept. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. More info. Glendi 2021 at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Manchester Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More info.



at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Manchester Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More info. Market Square Day ‘21 in downtown Portsmouth on Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

Dan Tuohy Market Square Day returns to Portsmouth on Sept. 18.

Music on Main Street in Henniker on Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.



in Henniker on Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. GraniteCon 2021 in downtown Manchester at the Doubletree by Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info.

LebFest at Colburn Park in Lebanon on Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.



at Colburn Park in Lebanon on Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. Hood Museum of Art Fall Opening Reception at Dartmouth College in Hanover on Saturday, Sept. 18, 1-4 p.m. More info.



Reception at Dartmouth College in Hanover on Saturday, Sept. 18, 1-4 p.m. More info. N.H. Maker & Food Fest at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover on Saturday, Sept. 18. More info.



at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover on Saturday, Sept. 18. More info. Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at Crawford Notch: Low Lily at the AMC Highland Center on Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. More info.



at the AMC Highland Center on Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. More info. Concord Multicultural Festival at Keach Park in Concord on Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.



Courtesy of Casinoballroom.com George Thorogood and the Destroyers play the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach on Sept. 17, 2021

CelebratED MHT: A festival of our public schools and community at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, with Joe Louis Walker, at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Friday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. More info.