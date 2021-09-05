© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Two Anchors Of COVID Safety Net Ending, Affecting Millions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT
Whitehouse_courtesy1.png
White House
/

The $300 weekly jobless benefit boost will stop Monday, affecting an estimated 8.9 million people.

Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans.

Two primary anchors of the government's COVID protection package are ending or have recently ended.

The $300 weekly jobless benefit boost will stop Monday, affecting an estimated 8.9 million people.

A federal eviction moratorium already has expired. While other aspects of pandemic assistance including rental aid and the expanded Child Tax Credit are still widely available, the social safety net has clearly shrunk.

The Biden administration believes the U.S. economy is strong enough not to be rattled by evictions or the drop in unemployment benefits and that the other elements of the safety net are enough to smooth things over.

