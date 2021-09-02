N.H. News Recap For Sept. 3, 2021: Back To School

This week, New Hampshire students headed back to classrooms across the state. After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we review the latest masking guidance and what parents need to know about keeping their kids safe at school.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Education Secretary Betsey DeVos visited New Hampshire this week to promote "education freedom accounts," New Hampshire's school choice bill, which was approved this week. That piece of legislation is one of the most expansive in the nation.

Guests



Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week

