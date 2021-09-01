Sununu 'Not Feeling Well,' Isolates After Trip To Kentucky; Executive Council Meeting Canceled

Gov. Chris Sununu’s office says the governor is “not feeling well” and he will get tested for COVID-19.

Wednesday's Executive Council meeting is postponed, according to the announcement.

The statement says Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but has began isolating this morning.

Sununu was traveling earlier in the week with inventor Dean Kamen, as well as state officials on a trip to Kentucky to learn how that state is handling a COVID-19 surge there.

The group returned home on Kamen’s private jet Monday night.

This story will be updated through the day.