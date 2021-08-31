© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Watch Live: Biden Speech As U.S. Completes Afghanistan Withdrawal

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published August 31, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
President Biden addresses the nation after the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war.

NHPR will be carrying live broadcast coverage of Biden's speech, which is now scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m.

You can also watch a video stream of his remarks below:

More than 123,000 civilians were flown out by the U.S. and its partners as part of the evacuation efforts, and all U.S. service members are now out of the country.

