© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Something new from NPR & returning faves - check out the changes coming to our broadcast lineup August 27!
NH News

NOAA Extends Right Whale Protection Zone Into September

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 28, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT
Right whale breaching
NOAA Fisheries
/

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the protective zone is located south of Nantucket and it's designed to help North Atlantic right whales.

The federal government says it's extending a voluntary protective zone designed to help rare whales into September.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the protective zone is located south of Nantucket and it's designed to help North Atlantic right whales.

The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to ship collisions, so NOAA has asked mariners to slow down when near them.

An aerial survey team sighted the whales in the area on Aug. 25. NOAA said the slow zone has been extended through Sept. 9.

Tags

NH NewsRight WhalesGulf Of Maine
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press