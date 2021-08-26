N.H. News Recap For Aug. 27, 2021: Police Accountability, Net Metering Bills Signed

It's the last week of August in New Hampshire. It's hot. Governor Chris Sununu signed several bills this week, including one to do with net metering and a few others regarding the recommendations put forward by the LEACT, the commission on police reform.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire has recorded the most active cases of COVID-19 since April. We review those stories and other top news from the Granite State.

Guests:



Anna Brown, Citizens Count

Nancy West, InDepthNH.org

Top Stories From NHPR:

