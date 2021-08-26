© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Something new from NPR & returning faves - check out the changes coming to our broadcast lineup August 27!
NH News

N.H. News Recap For Aug. 27, 2021: Police Accountability, Net Metering Bills Signed

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published August 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT
sununu solar.jpg
Courtesy
/
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a net metering bill this week, that will allow towns across New Hampshire to make more of their own renewable energy.

It's the last week of August in New Hampshire. It's hot. Governor Chris Sununu signed several bills this week, including one to do with net metering and a few others regarding the recommendations put forward by the LEACT, the commission on police reform.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire has recorded the most active cases of COVID-19 since April. We review those stories and other top news from the Granite State.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

Guests:

  • Anna Brown, Citizens Count
  • Nancy West, InDepthNH.org

Top Stories From NHPR:

Tags

NH NewsN.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley