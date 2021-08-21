Henri Becomes A Hurricane As It Moves Toward New England

Updated Saturday 7:45pm

With Hurricane Henri tracking toward the northeastern U.S., public officials in New Hampshire are urging residents to be prepared for heavy winds and possible flooding.

The N.H. Department of Safety says the state could see flash floods from Sunday to Tuesday morning, with the White Mountains and southern tier at highest risk. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are also forecast for the southern part of the state, with the Monadnock region possibly seeing stronger gusts.

The National Hurricane Center is currently predicting rainfall amounts of three to six inches over portions of New England, with some isolated locations facing up to 10 inches.

“We are taking this storm seriously and you should, too,” said state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper in a statement. “People need to monitor changing local weather conditions and know what to do if an emergency occurs."

The state’s Emergency Operations Center is slated to activate Sunday at noon to monitor the storm’s impact.

Saturday 11:45am

Henri is now a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory late Saturday morning upgrading the tropical storm to a hurricane.

Storm surge, hurricane conditions and rainfall that could cause flooding are expected to begin as early as Saturday.

Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island or in southern New England on Sunday.

New York hasn't had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.

New England's last hurricane was in 1991, with the deadly Bob. Preparations have increased their urgency.

The National Weather Service says the primary concern for the New Hampshire area is high winds and heavy rains that can contribute to flooding, though much will hinge around how the storm weakens upon hitting landfall in southern New England.

In New Hampshire, the state office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is advising Granite Staters to be prepared.