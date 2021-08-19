10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Food Fest, Dancing In The Park, Take A (Goat) Hike

Seize the Summer! With only two weekends left in August, now's the time to scratch off those seasonal bucket list items.

Here are 10 things to do in New Hampshire - an eclectic assortment of fun - to inspire you. There are hundreds more on NHPR's community calendar - where you can add your own event, too.

Take A Hike...With A Goat! at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. More info.

Islay Mist Céilidh Concert, part of the summer programs at Weeks State Park in Lancaster, Thursday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. More info.

CasinoBallroom.com Kenny Wayne Shepherd plays at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach on Aug. 21.

Concord Market Days Festival in downtown Concord at the State House lawn, Aug. 19-21. More info.

An Evening of Candlelight Croquet at the Horatio Colony House Museum & Nature Preserve in Keene, Saturday, Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m. More info.

Dancin’ in the Park: Big Band Night at Renaissance Park in Nashua on Saturday, Aug. 20, 7-10 p.m. More info.

Mahrajan - A Middle Eastern Food Festival at Our Lady of the Cedars Church in Manchester, Aug. 20-22. More info.

We Are One Festival - 20 Year Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester on Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info.

Exeter Arts & Music Fest at Swasey Park in Exeter, Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info.

NICC 160th Children’s Fair at the New Ipswich Congregational Church on Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. More info.

Northeastern Ballet Theater presents "The Sound of Music" at Dover High School Aug. 21-22. More info.

BONUS:

Hop Arts Center Sundown Cinema Series: One Ocean Film Tour 2021 on Friday, Aug. 20, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

on the Dartmouth Green in Hanover. More info.

Lebanon Opera House Singer-songwriter Richard Thompson plays at the Lebanon Opera House on Aug. 25, 2021.

Liz Longley performs at the Bank of NH Stage, presented by Capitol Center for the Arts, 16 S. Main St., Concord, on Friday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. More info.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd plays the Casino Ballroom, with Bette Smith, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m. in Hampton Beach. More info.

Look ahead, mid-week:

