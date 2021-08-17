New N.H. Law Expands Prison Sentences For Repeat Drunken Drivers

Repeat drunken drivers who seriously injure or kill others will face longer prison sentences thanks in large part to a mother's advocacy after the death of her son.

Stay in the know: Subscribe to NHPR's Rundown newsletter.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday signed the Tyler Shaw Law, named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died in April 2018.

It allows judges to hand down longer prison sentences to those convicted of negligent homicide who have previous drunken driving convictions.

At the bill signing, Shaw's mother said her experience showed the criminal justice system is broken.

