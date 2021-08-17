© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New N.H. Law Expands Prison Sentences For Repeat Drunken Drivers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT
Statehouse_Ali_Oshinskie.JPG
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR.org
N.H. State House

Repeat drunken drivers who seriously injure or kill others will face longer prison sentences thanks in large part to a mother's advocacy after the death of her son.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday signed the Tyler Shaw Law, named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died in April 2018.

It allows judges to hand down longer prison sentences to those convicted of negligent homicide who have previous drunken driving convictions.

At the bill signing, Shaw's mother said her experience showed the criminal justice system is broken.

NH NewsNH PoliticsDWI
Associated Press
