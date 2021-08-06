© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Car Found In Connecticut River May Belong To Gorham Woman Missing Since '78

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT
Map of Lancaster, N.H. at the Vermont border
Map showing the N.H., Vermont border towns of Lancaster and Lunenburg

Authorities say a recently discovered vehicle that's been submerged in the Connecticut River for decades may belong to a Gorham, N.H., woman who went missing in 1978.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the vehicle was recently found south of a covered bridge that connects Lancaster, New Hampshire, with Lunenburg, Vermont.

A Fish and Game dive team is actively searching the area around the vehicle. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle may belong to Alberta Leeman, of Gorham, New Hampshire, who disappeared in 1978.

Her disappearance is not considered suspicious. Vermont State Police and other agencies are working on the case.

