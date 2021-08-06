10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Arts, Music, & Craftsmen's Fair At Mt. Sunapee

The first full weekend of August in New Hampshire sees the opening of the 88th annual League of N.H. Craftsmen's Fair at Mount Sunapee.

The weather looks promising, and there's a ton of summery things going on this weekend in the Granite State. Here are 10 things to inspire you. You can find more events (and add your own) on NHPR's community calendar.

Community Market Nights at Stonewall Farm, Friday, Aug. 6, 4-7 p.m., Keene. More info.

Littleton First Friday Arts, Friday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m., Main Street in Littleton. More info.

Claremont Opera House Cuarteto Carioca perform Aug. 6 at Arrowhead as part of the Claremont Opera House events.

Summer Pop-up Concert featuring Latin Night With Cuarteto Carioca, at Arrowhead in Claremont, organized by Claremont Opera House, Friday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. More info.

sHOT Girl Summer with Li Monahd - Drag Show at the Rochester Opera House, Friday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. More info.

Maddi Ryan Live at Twin Barns Brewing Co., Friday, Aug. 6, 6-9 p.m., Meredith. More info.

Blues on the Range Festival, Saturday, Aug. 7, noon, in Mason. More info.

Jackson Covered Bridge Dance, Saturday, Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., Jackson. More info.

Free Public Observing Sessions at UNH Observatory, Saturday, Aug. 7, 9-11 p.m., Durham. More info.

League of N.H. Craftsmen's Fair, Aug. 7, to Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Newbury. More info.

Bloom Country: An Evening of Contemporary and Classic Country Sounds, Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Word Barn in Newfields. More info.

NHPR From the archives: John Perrault in studio at NHPR for The Folk Show with Kate McNally. Kate will have a special show Sunday for NHPR's 40th anniversary.

BONUS events:

Daryl Hall & John Oates perform at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford on Sunday, Aug. 8. More info.

And tune in to NHPR on Sunday for The Folk Show with Kate McNally. She has a special music show to celebrate NHPR's 40th anniversary.