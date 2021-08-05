N.H. News Recap For August 6, 2021: Eviction Ban Expands, Vaccination Mandates And 'River Dave'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reinstated its eviction ban covering parts of New Hampshire, including Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford Counties. Meanwhile, like other parts of the United States, COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in New Hampshire and transmission rates are going up too. The Manchester Police Department took down a recruitment post that advertised qualified immunity as a perk of the job.

Track star and UNH alumna Elle Purrier St. Pierre is set to compete in the Olympic finals on Friday in the 1500 meter race. And the U.S.-Canadian border will reopen on Monday. Plus, we have followed the story of 81-year-old David Lidstone, otherwise known as “River Dave,” whose plight has received national attention after he was jailed for refusing to leave his cabin in Canterbury. The cabin has subsequently burned down.

Guests

Daniela Allee, NHPR’s Upper Valley reporter

Alli Fam, NHPR’s health and equity reporter

Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week