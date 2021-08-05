© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap For August 6, 2021: Eviction Ban Expands, Vaccination Mandates And 'River Dave'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Casey McDermott
Published August 5, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
Iconic New Hampshire River Looks Iconic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reinstated its eviction ban covering parts of New Hampshire, including Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford Counties. Meanwhile, like other parts of the United States, COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in New Hampshire and transmission rates are going up too. The Manchester Police Department took down a recruitment post that advertised qualified immunity as a perk of the job.

Track star and UNH alumna Elle Purrier St. Pierre is set to compete in the Olympic finals on Friday in the 1500 meter race. And the U.S.-Canadian border will reopen on Monday. Plus, we have followed the story of 81-year-old David Lidstone, otherwise known as “River Dave,” whose plight has received national attention after he was jailed for refusing to leave his cabin in Canterbury. The cabin has subsequently burned down.

Guests

  • Daniela Allee, NHPR’s Upper Valley reporter
  • Alli Fam, NHPR’s health and equity reporter

Tags

NH NewsN.H. News Recap
Casey McDermott is an online reporter covering politics, policy, and New Hampshire news. She also works on digital reporting projects for NHPR's newsroom.
