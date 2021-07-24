© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Drug Overdose Deaths Holding Steady In New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - Associated Press
Published July 24, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT
N.H. Drug Lab example of heroin, fentanyl
Paige Sutherland
/
NHPR
Examples at the N.H. drug lab - NHPR file photo

Drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire are holding steady, but Gov. Chris Sununu says it's too soon to celebrate the state's relative success.

A recent federal report shows overdose deaths increased in every state except New Hampshire and South Dakota in 2020.

The state medical examiner's most recent data show 416 confirmed and two possible deaths in 2020, compared to 415 the previous year.

So far this year, there have been 214 confirmed or possible deaths. Sununu highlighted the statistics at a news conference after he toured the Granite Recovery Center in Salem.

