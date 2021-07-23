Dover, N.H. Diver To Represent U.S. At Summer Olympics In Tokyo

Granite Staters can watch the Summer Olympics with pride in the coming weeks as Dover native Jessica Parratto competes for a medal with the USA Diving team.

Parratto, 27, will be competing in the 10-meter platform synchronized diving events, alongside 20-year-old Delaney Schnell from Arizona. The duo finished first in the US Olympic Trials this year by a wide margin, earning Parratto a spot in her second Olympic Games. She represented the US in Rio in 2016.

The two will compete Tuesday, July 27th at 2 a.m. Eastern time.

Parratto has a long history of success in the diving world, including multiple NCAA titles and Big Ten Championship wins.