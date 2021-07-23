© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Dover, N.H. Diver To Represent U.S. At Summer Olympics In Tokyo

July 23, 2021

Jessica Parratto was born and raised in Dover. Now she's competing as a synchronized diver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Granite Staters can watch the Summer Olympics with pride in the coming weeks as Dover native Jessica Parratto competes for a medal with the USA Diving team.

Parratto, 27, will be competing in the 10-meter platform synchronized diving events, alongside 20-year-old Delaney Schnell from Arizona. The duo finished first in the US Olympic Trials this year by a wide margin, earning Parratto a spot in her second Olympic Games. She represented the US in Rio in 2016.

The two will compete Tuesday, July 27th at 2 a.m. Eastern time.

Parratto has a long history of success in the diving world, including multiple NCAA titles and Big Ten Championship wins.

