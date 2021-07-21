© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News

N.H. Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Challenging Child Protection System

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - Associated Press
Published July 21, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
SupCoNH_2_tuohy_0.jpg
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Supreme Court

The state's high court issued the opinion Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled against a former state employee who accused the Department of Health and Human Services of failing to protect children from abuse and neglect.

Former social worker Anna Carrigan sued the department in February 2020. The state Supreme Court upheld the lawsuit's dismissal Tuesday.

It said a 2018 amendment to the state Constitution allows taxpayers to challenge specific spending decisions but not a governmental body's comprehensive response to a complex issue such as child welfare. Carrigan's attorney says the lawsuit did challenge specific spending, and he might ask the court to reconsider the ruling.

Tags

NH NewsCourts
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press