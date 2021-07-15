© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News
4880157508_dd2f144a45.jpg
New Hampshire Housing & Real Estate

N.H. News Recap For July 16, 2021: Stress In The Housing And Rental Market

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published July 15, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
housing.JPG
George Goslin/Public Domain
/

Two new reports on affordable housing in New Hampshire are out. Both illustrate how critical the housing situation in the Granite State has become —for renters, those looking to buy and people who are unhoused. And we’re not just talking about the market in cities like Concord or Manchester. It’s everywhere.

Zoning policies have also been a contributing factor in the lack of affordable housing in New Hampshire. But New Hampshire’s Council on Housing Stability released a new plan to increase available housing by over 13,000 units in the next three years. How will they accomplish that lofty goal?

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

Guests:

Other top stories from this week

We want to know what you think of the new recap. Email us your thoughts: voices@nhpr.org.

Tags

NH NewsHousingClimate Changecommunity powerN.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content