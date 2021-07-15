10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: 'Havana Nights,' Live Music, NASCAR Race Weekend

You have our permission to start your weekend whenever you're ready. And we're here to help by providing some inspiration with our weekly list of 10 things to do in New Hampshire.

Anna Tivel and Kaiti Jones perform at The Word Barn on Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m. More info.

Little River Band, with Kerri Powers, at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach on Thursday, July 15, 8 p.m. More info.

Havana Nights, presented by Opera North, at Blow-Me-Down-Farm in Cornish - presented by the Lebanon Opera House July 16-18. Opera North brings high-flying circus artistry and vocal virtuosity together again under the Big Top (with open sides). More info.

Til Death Do Us Part at the Majestic Theatre in Manchester, July 16-25, 880 Page St., Manchester. More info.

Scott Solsky Album Release Party at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord, on Friday, July 16, at 8 p.m. More info.

Sojoy Quartet performs in the Loading Dock Concert Series at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on Saturday, July 17, 8-9:15 p.m. More info.

Woods Tea Co. performs at a pop-up concert, presented by the Claremont Opera House, on July 17 at Arrowhead in Claremont, doors open at 6:30 p.m. More info.

Woodman Institute concert featuring Dan and Liz Faiella on Saturday, July 17, 4-6 p.m. More info.

Race Weekend: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 is Sunday, July 18, 3-6 p.m. The NASCAR Cup Series is on the 1.058-mile oval. More info.

Ariel Strasser performs at Cafe One East in Warner, 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 18. More info.

BONUS:

Peter Mulvey performs at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sunday, July 18, with shows at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. More info.

