Sununu Raises Potential To Revisit Abortion Ultrasound Requirement

Gov. Chris Sununu says he could be open to revisiting, in a matter of months, the new requirement that every abortion in New Hampshire be preceded by an ultrasound.

Ever since Republican lawmakers put a ban on abortion after 24 weeks into the state budget, Sununu has stressed it wasn't his idea. While Sununu does fully support outlawing abortion after 24 weeks, he says he's less invested in requiring that an ultrasound precede every abortion.

In an interview on WGIR Tuesday, Sununu said he doesn't like any government mandate, and if the ultrasound mandate proves onerous, he's game to quickly reverse course on it.

"That wasn't anything I was driving on, but at the same token if we don't think something is working or can be practically implemented or is appropriate, we can always go back in [and] fix it in the next 6 months," he said.

Sununu, who identifies as pro-choice, says his views on abortion are in tune with most voters. Until he signed the budget, New Hampshire was among a handful of states without any gestational limits on abortion.

