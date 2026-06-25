With a Round of 32 spot already clinched, the U.S. trails Turkey in the World Cup

Updated June 25, 2026 at 11:13 PM EDT

Editor's note: The U.S. scores first for the third straight game in this World Cup! A corner kick in the third minute found defender Auston Trusty and his left foot, who powered it past Turkey's goalkeeper. The U.S. leads 1-0

Turkey wastes no time in evening things up! In the 10th minute, a turnover in the Americans' defensive third ends up on the foot of Turkey star Arda Güler, who doesn't miss. 1-1.

Turkey takes the lead! The other young Turkish star, attacker Kenan Yildiz, sends a cross into the box, and Orkun Kökçü slides it in to go up 2-1 in the 31st minute. The U.S. trails for the first time in this World Cup.

The U.S. evens it up towards the top of the second half! Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter catches a rebound at the top of the box and sends it in through traffic — and underneath a hopping Weston McKennie — to tie the game 2-2.

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. — For the U.S. men's national soccer team, a loss in Thursday night's FIFA World Cup game against Turkey wouldn't change anything.

A win, though, would be history.

The squad's earlier wins over Paraguay and Australia, plus two losses by Turkey to the same teams, mean the Americans have already won their group and clinched a favorable path in the knockout round, no matter the outcome of Thursday's game.

But the American men have never won more than two games in a single World Cup. A third win would be new territory for this team, which has not been shy about its aspirations in this tournament and its confidence about living up to them.

"The group stage is not done yet. We want to end it the right way. We want to end it the way we came into it and continue to build off of the momentum that we've been creating," said defender Mark McKenzie, speaking to reporters Wednesday.

Because the outcome of the game does not affect knockout-round placement, the U.S. starting lineup will look dramatically different than its two previous World Cup games. Only one player from the team's original starting eleven — midfielder Weston McKennie — will start Thursday's match against Turkey.

Four U.S. players are carrying a yellow card and will sit out to avoid the risk of picking up a second, which would result in an automatic suspension in the Round of 32, in which the U.S. will face Bosnia and Herzegovina. All four players with a yellow — defenders Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards, midfielder Tyler Adams and forward Folarin Balogun — are key starters and crucial to any U.S. aspirations of a deep run. (Single yellow cards will be cleared after the group stage concludes.)

Forward Christian Pulisic will also start the game on the bench. He missed the U.S.-Australia game with a minor calf injury, but he rejoined the team in training this week and will be available as a substitute. Forward Ricardo Pepi started the Australia game in place of Pulisic and earned another start against Turkey.

Turkey had come into the World Cup with high expectations. With talented young stars like the 21-year-old attackers Arda Güler of Real Madrid and Kenan Yildiz of Juventus, the team was thought by many — from analysts to the players themselves — to be a dark horse capable of a deep run.

Instead, they were eliminated last week when their loss to Paraguay followed the U.S. win over Australia, prompting apologies from Turkey's despondent players to their fans after the game.

On Wednesday, Yildiz echoed that apology and promised to "give our best" in Thursday's game against the U.S. "We had high expectations. I know because all of our country was supporting us and thought we will come very far," Yildiz said. "Hopefully for the next game we can make a good result and go out with pride."

The U.S. and Turkey last faced each other in an international friendly in June 2025, which Turkey won 2-1. The U.S. roster for that game was missing several key players, including Pulisic, Robinson, Balogun and McKennie.

"We had a really young team, but we went out there and put in a good performance. I don't think the result necessarily reflected how we played," Richards said. "Whoever's on the field, I know we're going to go out there and give 110 percent."

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