National

Read the full warrant documents from FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
Former President Truimp's Mar-a-Lago resort was searched by the FBI on Monday.
Former President Truimp's Mar-a-Lago resort was searched by the FBI on Monday.

FBI agents retrieved multiple sets of classified documents from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this week, newly unsealed documents reveal.

The search warrant and property receipt documents show agents seized papers with a range of classifications, include at least three items labeled "Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents."

Also retrieved were multiple binders of photos, an item labeled "Potential Presidential Record" and one item labeled "Info re: President of France."

Below, read the full search warrant and property receipt document. You can also click here to read the document,

