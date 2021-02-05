© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Our Relationship To Time: Listener Voice Memos

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 5, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST
TED Radio Hour: It Takes Time

About the Reflections

This past year has dramatically changed how many of us experience time, upending our expectations of how we pass our hours, days, and months. So, for the first time, we asked you: How has your relationship with time changed? Here are stories from our listeners — some who have become numb by the experience of the past year, and others who reflect on their loved ones, new found hobbies, and entering life's next chapter.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour