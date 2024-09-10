LIVE UPDATES
Live Updates: NH primary gets underway
NHPR’s news team will be talking with voters and election officials at polling places across the state throughout the day. Stay tuned here for updates on how the voting process is going and how the results are shaping up after the polls close.
As NH primary neared, accusations flew in key Democratic races
With New Hampshire’s primary election just a week off, candidates in competitive races were doing all they can to get voters’ attention. That includes ratcheting up negative campaigning — in person, via surrogates, and in campaign ads.
This year’s sharp-edged finish to the primary season is most pronounced in two high-profile Democratic races.
Drugs increasingly at center of Democratic gubernatorial primary
In the primary for governor, former Manchester mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington are trading accusations over who has personally profited more from New Hampshire’s drug crisis.
Craig is criticizing Warmington for her work on behalf of oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma as a lobbyist two decades ago and for serving more recently as a lawyer to a notorious New Hampshire-based pain clinic.
A recent Craig campaign ad accuses Warmington of “profiting off the opioid crisis” for more than 20 years.
Warmington, meanwhile, is criticizing Craig for having a financial stake in her husband’s law firm, which has advertised its work representing drug traffickers.
“It’s Joyce Craig, who is personally profiting from the defense of drug dealers trafficking oxycontin and cocaine,” a new Warmington ad alleges.
The ad also accuses Craig of “failed leadership” that made Manchester “the epicenter of the opioid crisis.”
Dueling endorsements in 2nd Congressional District primary
In the 2nd Congressional District primary, which pits former Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern against former Biden Administration lawyer Maggie Goodlander, the fighting is over the candidates’ connection to New Hampshire and abortion policy.
Van Ostern’s campaign is questioning Goodlander’s past political donations to Republicans who oppose abortion rights. Goodlander is criticizing Van Ostern for doing so.
“Colin Van Ostern is being dishonest with you about my commitment to reproductive freedom,” Goodlander says in a recent ad. “It’s disgraceful.”
That line of attack was echoed recently in an unusual revoked endorsement by former Gov. John Lynch, who announced last week that he was pulling his support for Van Ostern to back Goodlander over what he called Van Ostern’s “nasty” campaigning.
“I’m appalled by it, and my family is very upset about it as well,” Lynch told WMUR Saturday.
Van Ostern, meanwhile, has deployed Congresswoman Annie Kuster, who has held the 2nd District seat for six terms, to go after Goodlander.
In a recent Van Ostern ad, Kuster accuses Goodlander — who was born in Nashua but spent her adult life mostly working in Washington DC — of political opportunism.
“Maggie Goodlander hasn’t lived in our district for decades,” Kuster says.
Portsmouth: Slow and steady, expected to pick up
Turnout at Portsmouth’s Ward 2 polling place was slow, but steady to start the day, Selectman Diane Stradling said. Stradling, shown above checking the number of ballots cast shortly before 11 a.m., said 288 voters had cast their ballots. She anticipates voting to pick up in part due to the contested race for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Manchester: Turnout "steady" in Ward 5
Supporters rally in favor of different candidates outside the polls at Beech Street School in Ward 5 of Manchester the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Many of them have been holding signs since the polls opened and described turnout as "steady."
CD2 Democrats polish their resumes ahead of primary
The Democratic primary in the state’s 2nd Congressional District features two well-funded candidates — Colin Van Ostern and Maggie Goodlander — who largely agree on the issues. That’s one reason why the race has centered, for the most part, on the candidates’ biographies and competing resumes.
NHPR’s senior political reporter Josh Rogers joined Morning Edition’s Jackie Harris to discuss some of what the candidates are choosing to emphasize and de-emphasize about their careers as they campaign.
Click here for the interview and transcript.
Candidates in 1st district primary look to break through
At Sandown’s annual Old Home Days festival last weekend, politics seemed to take a backseat to the bouncy house, dunk tank, and face painting booth.
“I haven’t really paid attention” to the upcoming primary, admitted Jeff Babineau, a registered Republican who installs garage doors. In fact, with less than a month until Primary Day, Babineau said he wasn’t familiar with any of the GOP candidates in the race for the state’s 1st Congressional District.
That sentiment was echoed by Matt Kutcheid, a tractor trailer driver who said, of politics in general, “I’m very not into it.”
Voters like this, however, face a big choice in this year’s primary election. For much of the past 20 years, the 1st District was a true swing seat, but Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas has now won three straight elections, and is seeking a fourth term this November. The candidates in the Republican primary hope they can win back that seat by connecting with voters in a district that stretches from the Seacoast, to Manchester and through the Lakes Region. And they’re taking decidedly different approaches to that challenge.
Read more about the republican candidates for Congress here.
Pembroke: Voting "pretty light" so far
Pembroke Town Moderator Tom Serafin said voting has been “pretty light” so far, which was expected for the primary. “Certainly expect a lot more a couple months from now,” he said.
Four things to watch in key primaries
New Hampshire voters will cast ballots today to select the nominees who will vie to succeed Chris Sununu as governor and Rep. Annie Kuster in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, and to take on incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas in the 1st Congressional District.
The primaries in the open seat races have been the most active — and most full of vitriol.
Pitched primary fights are common in New Hampshire politics, but they typically take place on the Republican side of the ballot. This year, the Democratic primaries for governor and in the 2nd Congressional District are the most hard fought, and far more focused on biographical details than on policy.
Here are a few things to watch ahead of the polls opening across the state Tuesday morning, from NHPR's Josh Rogers.
How candidates for governor are addressing climate change
Gov. Chris Sununu is leaving the highest office in the state after eight years, a period during which the effects of climate change and efforts to address them have only grown more intense.
Sununu’s tenure has been marked by a market-driven approach to energy and environmental issues and a focus on affordability. New Hampshire has been an outlier in the region, staying away from the methods its neighboring states have used to speed along the transition away from fossil fuels.
But across New England, the energy transition is gaining momentum, new technology is proliferating, and the electric grid is changing. The region is getting hotter and wetter, with extreme heat, flooding, and sea level rise becoming bigger threats.
And with a slate of new gubernatorial candidates, New Hampshire’s climate policies could also be in for big changes.
The two main Democratic candidates for governor, Joyce Craig and Cinde Warmington, have each come out with climate plans — a way they’re already setting themselves apart from Sununu.
Their plans are relatively similar. Both put the energy transition front and center, saying they’d support things like expanding energy efficiency programs, incentives for clean heat and cooling in new housing developments, and incentives for electric vehicle customers. They both say they’d want to increase renewable energy production like wind and solar.
All of the candidates in the race — Republicans and Democrats — say they’re opposed to a controversial landfill proposal in the North Country that’s been debated for years. But Warmington has perhaps focused on trash the most.
Kelly Ayotte is using similar language to Sununu on energy, focusing her statements on lowering costs for consumers and describing an “all of the above” approach – not specifically supporting or disavowing renewables. She says she’d let private markets come up with energy solutions.
Historically, Ayotte has diverged from her party on some climate issues. In a 2014 talk before a conservative nonprofit that works on clean energy solutions, she highlighted her support for energy efficiency and outlined a “pro business” approach to clean energy.
Chuck Morse is taking a slightly different tack. He’s also used the language of an “all of the above approach,” but he’s focused more of his time on speaking out against offshore wind.
Wondering where the candidates stand? Check out our 2024 Conversations with the Candidates
To help you better understand the distinctions among the candidates in this year’s Republican and Democratic primaries, NHPR is hosting interviews with the top candidates. You can find the transcript and audio from each conversation using the links below.
2nd Congressional District
The seat representing New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District is open for the first time in more than a decade. Democrat Annie Kuster is not running for re-election, meaning there’s an open primary on both sides of the ballot.
- Aug. 12: Colin Van Ostern (Democratic) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 13: Vikram Mansharamani (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 14: Bill Hamlen (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 15: Maggie Goodlander (Democratic) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 16: Lily Tang Williams (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
1st Congressional District
Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas is seeking a fourth term representing New Hampshire’s 1st District. The candidates in the Republican primary hope they can win back the district, which has historically been a swing seat.
- Aug. 19: Chris Pappas (Democratic incumbent) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 20: Russell Prescott (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 21: Joe Kelly Levasseur (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 22: Chris Bright (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 23: Hollie Noveletsky (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
Gubernatorial
New Hampshire voters will elect a new governor this November following Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to not seek re-election. It’s a competitive race among both Democrats and Republicans as they seek their party nominations.
- Aug. 26: Jon Kiper (Democrat) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 27: Joyce Craig (Democrat) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 28: Chuck Morse (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 29: Cinde Warmington (Democrat) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
- Aug. 30: Kelly Ayotte (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website
For all interviews, click here.
