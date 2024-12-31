Special Coverage: The Life and Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter to air Jan. 2

Tributes are pouring in for Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, who died Sunday, Dec. 29 at 100. He served a single, tumultuous presidential term. But in the decades that followed, Carter advocated tirelessly for peace, democracy and international human rights and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The former president will also be honored with a National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9, the White House says, and will receive a state funeral before being laid to rest in his hometown of Plains, Ga. — buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, beside a willow tree.