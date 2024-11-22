Enjoy an extra helping of food, comfort, and music this Thanksgiving with NHPR

Join New Hampshire Public Radio for festive programming specials filled with delicious recipes, gratitude, and delightful music designed to lift your spirits. We’re honored to keep you company as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2024, together.

The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential from 10 a.m. to noon

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. The Splendid Table is distributed by American Public Media.

NHPR’s Turkey Trot Music Special from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Start your Thanksgiving feast with a mix of music during NHPR’s Turkey Trot Music Special with operations manager and midday host, Joe Boenhlein. The first course consists of several genres centered on Thanksgiving, family, and food! Maybe some Cranberries, Cornbread…and some Apples, Peaches, and Pumpkin Pie.

The Folk Show Thanksgiving Special from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy your second helping of pie this Thanksgiving as host Kate McNally offers up an extra helping of The Folk Show. Gather around with family and friends, or relax in your favorite chair, as we create a cozy atmosphere to complement your holiday festivities. Sweatpants and slippers are strongly encouraged.

