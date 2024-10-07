Calling all local musicians: Public Radio Music Day 2024 is Oct. 23

On October 23, 2024, the noncomMUSIC Alliance will host the fifth annual Public Radio Music Day, in partnership with the Alliance of Rural Public Media, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

This annual celebration, dedicated to the vital role of public radio in promoting diverse musical genres and supporting local artists, aims to connect communities through the universal language of music.

Whether you appreciate the perfectly placed musical interludes chosen by Morning Edition's Rick Ganley, discover new artists on Live from the Word Barn , or never miss a Sunday night Folk Show with Kate McNally, you know that NHPR is a cultural platform where music matters.

Help NHPR Music Celebrate

#1 Become a part of our everyday broadcast

NHPR Music and ClassicalNH contribute to music education, artist discovery, and preservation to the local music culture– and we want YOU to be a part of it. Share with us your original instrumental compositions , and you could hear your work as part of our everyday broadcast as those musical interludes you hear between stories.

Deadline for submissions is October 21, 2024.

Song submissions should be:



original compositions

at least 2 minutes long

instrumental tracks (no vocals)

Please also include your name, your town, the name of the composition, and any pertinent detail you’d like to share about your music. If selected, we’ll air your submission during Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and/or ClassicalNH while letting our audience know you are the composer (October 23 through October 31). After that, your music will be a permanent part of our music library!

Is your music already uploaded to Spotify? Let us know and we'll be sure to include your song in a playlist available on NHPR.org/music

#2 Support Local Music Programming on NHPR

Show your support for local music programming like The Folk Show and Live from the Word Barn by becoming a sustaining member! It's been nearly one year since NHPR expanded its musical program offerings over the weekend, and we're so proud to be able to support local musicians and independent venues across the state.

NHPR is my companion every day - I am a sustaining member and listen a LOT — especially to all the music. I love the new Live from the Word Barn, The Folk Show, and Mountain Stage!!! Laurel - New Boston, N.H.

NHPR Music is also thrilled to be home to nationally loved shows like American Routes, World Cafe, and Mountain Stage.

For over 40 years Mountain Stage on NHPR has brought audiences live roots music— from John Prine to Rhiannon Giddens, and Bela Fleck. And for a limited time, when you become a sustaining member of NHPR at $23 a month, we'll send you Mountain Stage's double compilation album Outlaws and Outliers --pressed on vinyl and signed by Mountain Stage's founder Larry Groce.

Oh Boy Records

This double album showcases some of the most legendary performances from the show's history, but also looks to the future and highlights a new generation of gifted performers, including:

Molly Tuttle

Tyler Childers

Rhiannon Giddens

Margo Price

Birds of Chicago

Sierra Ferrell

Jason Isbell

#3 Support Local Music Venues

Supporting local musicians and venues is a great way to strengthen your community and enjoy some fantastic live music! Here are some effective (and fun) ways to do so:

1. Attend Live Shows

Treat yourself! Go to concerts, open mics, and showcases at local venues. Your ticket sales help sustain these businesses and artists.

2. Spread the Word

Share upcoming shows and events on social media. Word of mouth can significantly boost attendance. Visit NHPR's Youtube page to find the latest Live from Studio D showcasing local and national talent — and then SHARE, SHARE, SHARE on social media. You can also add your next gig to NHPR's Community Calendar !

3. Buy Merch

Purchase merchandise directly from musicians. This includes CDs, vinyl, shirts, and posters.

4. Tip Generously

If you can, tip musicians during performances. This can make a big difference for artists, especially those in smaller venues.

5. Engage with Artists

Follow local musicians on social media, comment on their posts, and engage with their content. This builds a community around them.