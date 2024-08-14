© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Hear live coverage of the 2024 DNC beginning Aug. 19 on NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published August 14, 2024 at 5:01 PM EDT
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass., July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool, File)
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
/
POOL AP
After a whirlwind start to their campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, are headed to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. They’ll formally accept their nominations for president and vice president — capping off a stunning few weeks in American politics.

Join NPR & NHPR for live special coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois beginning Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. on-aironline, or with the NHPR app.

Monday, Aug. 19 & Tuesday, Aug. 20:

NPR and NHPR will offer special coverage on Monday and Tuesday starting at 9:00 p.m. and ending at 11:00 p.m. or when the proceedings end.

The radio special, hosted by Scott Detrow, will recap major themes and events of the day, and feature analysis from NPR correspondents and newsmakers attending the convention.

A live video stream of the convention proceedings will be available at NPR.org and the NPR YouTube Channel.

Find all of NHPR's 2024 Election coverage here, and help inform our political coverage by taking this quick and easy survey!

Wednesday, Aug 21 & Thursday, Aug 22:

NPR and participating Member stations will offer joint audio and video special coverage on Wednesday and Thursday evenings starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. or when the proceedings end.

Special coverage, hosted by Scott Detrow, will include live reporting from the convention hall, analysis from NPR correspondents, and interviews with newsmakers.

NPR will also have a reporter positioned outside of the arena to cover any public response to the convention.

  • Live Blog: A live blog of the DNC will be available at NPR.org where NPR’s expert correspondents will offer context and analysis of the proceedings, as well as fact checking of speeches and color from the convention hall.
  • The NPR Politics Podcast:
    The NPR politics team will tape a new podcast each night of the conventions with highlights and insights.

Latest From NHPR Elections 2024
