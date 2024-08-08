© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Conversations with the Candidates 2024 begin Aug.12 on NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published August 8, 2024 at 11:57 AM EDT

Ahead of the New Hampshire state primary on Sept.10, New Hampshire Public Radio is launching Conversations with the Candidates 2024, a comprehensive exploration of the candidates vying for the Governor’s office, as well as seats representing New Hampshire's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts.

These interviews can be heard on NHPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and will begin on Monday, Aug 12. Conversations will touch on the economy, reproductive rights, education, climate change, immigration and foreign policy — bringing voters face-to-face with the individuals shaping the future of our state.

Week one:  New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District  
Speaking with NHPR’s Rick Ganley on Morning Edition, August 12 - 16

  • Colin Van Ostern (8/12)
  • Vikram Mansharamani (8/13)
  • Bill Hamlen (8/14)
  • Maggie Goodlander (8/15)
  • Lily Tang Williams (8/16)

Week two: New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District 
Speaking with NHPR’s Julia Furukawa on All Things Considered, August 19 - 23

  • Chris Pappas (8/19)
  • Russell Prescott (8/20)
  • Hollie Noveletsky (8/22)
  • Joe Kelly Levasseur (TBD)
  • Chris Bright (TBD)

Week three: New Hampshire Gubernatorial Race
Speaking with NHPR’s Rick Ganley on Morning Edition, August 26 - 30

  • Jonathan Kiper (8/26)
  • Joyce Craig (8/27)
  • Cinde Warmington (8/29)
  • Kelly Ayotte (TBD)
  • Chuck Morse (TBD)

Listeners are encouraged to submit their questions for the candidates in advance; public questions will help guide the interview and may be read by an NHPR host on-air. Submit questions in advance online here, or send in a voice memo to Voices@nhpr.org.

