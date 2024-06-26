Watch/listen: 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit & Planning for the Future

NHPR’s By Degrees reporting project was created in order to tell stories of local people grappling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions.

Strong storms and flooding in 2023 brought millions of dollars’ worth of damages and personal losses to people across New England. As towns and cities rebuild and plan for the future, it's imperative to undertake those efforts together.

This special broadcast airs Wednesday, June 26 at 1 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org

Jessica Anne Arnold Outside/In's Justine Paradis (Left) speaks with Brianna O'Brien, Claudia Diezmartinez and Kari White.

In this first panel from the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit, we discuss how local communities throughout New England are planning for the future in the face of intensifying storms.

What can we learn from this moment as we mitigate damage and adapt to an already changing climate? This first panel features change-makers from across the region who are actively affecting positive change in our communities.



Kari White, Director of Community Health Equity, Northern Counties Health Care, VT

WATCH: How Local Communities are Planning for the Future

Over the course of the Summit, we heard from pioneering journalists, environmental activists, and industry leaders. They shared their insights, strategies, and success stories– demonstrating that through collaboration, and know-how – we can make a significant difference for our New England communities.