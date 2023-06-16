Civics 101: The true story behind the Reconstruction Era

In honor of Juneteenth, NHPR is airing a special broadcast of Civics 101 on Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m. and again later that evening at 9 p.m.

Reconstruction has long been taught as a lost cause narrative. The true story is one of great force. The great force of a powerful activist Black community that strived to establish a multiracial democracy and achieved great successes and political power.

The great force of a violent white community that exploited, abused and murdered those of that Black community who would assert their civil and human rights. The great force of a federal government that was there and then wasn't. This episode is your introduction to that true story.

Our guides to this era are Dr. Kidada Williams, author of "I Saw Death Coming" and Dr. Kate Masur, author of "Until Justice Be Done."

