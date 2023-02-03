NH News Recap: Mental health providers asking state for help with dire staff shortages

© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST
A sign points the way to a hospital emergency room.
iStockphoto.com

Mental health care providers in New Hampshire are asking lawmakers for $30 million to address dire staff shortages. Providers say that shortage is causing delays in treatment and long wait times in emergency rooms for people in crisis.

And the National Weather Service is warning of once-in-a-generation cold front this weekend. How should Granite Staters prepare for dangerously low temperatures?

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

