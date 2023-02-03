NH News Recap: Mental health providers asking state for help with dire staff shortages

Mental health care providers in New Hampshire are asking lawmakers for $30 million to address dire staff shortages. Providers say that shortage is causing delays in treatment and long wait times in emergency rooms for people in crisis.

And the National Weather Service is warning of once-in-a-generation cold front this weekend. How should Granite Staters prepare for dangerously low temperatures?

Guests:



Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

