NH News Recap: Mental health providers asking state for help with dire staff shortages
Mental health care providers in New Hampshire are asking lawmakers for $30 million to address dire staff shortages. Providers say that shortage is causing delays in treatment and long wait times in emergency rooms for people in crisis.
And the National Weather Service is warning of once-in-a-generation cold front this weekend. How should Granite Staters prepare for dangerously low temperatures?
Guests:
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more
- ‘System is broken’: NH mental health centers seek $30 million to expand staffing, treatment
- Lawsuit alleges NH child protection agency and other institutions failed to intervene in alleged child abuse, slavery
- NH health providers say state's low Medicaid rates add to staffing ‘crisis’
- National Democrats ready to vote on Biden plan to move NH from first primary slot in 2024
- End to pandemic-era Medicaid rules could affect health coverage for thousands of Granite Staters
- Tom Brady retires from the NFL, 1 year after retiring from the NFL
- Judge hears arguments in case alleging NHPR defamed former NH drug recovery leader