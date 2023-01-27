© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Latest From NHPR

NH News Recap: Trump visits the Granite State; an animal tranquilizer is showing up in street drugs

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published January 27, 2023
Narcan Naloxone Nasal Spray
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
Narcan continues to be important for reversing the effects of a fentanyl overdose, but someone who’s also under the effect of a tranquilizer may not wake up right away.

Former President Trump is visiting the Granite State this weekend as he ramps up his 2024 presidential campaign. Gov. Chris Sununu cast doubts on marijuana legalization this week. And an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in the state.

We cover these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
