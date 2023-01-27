NH News Recap: Trump visits the Granite State; an animal tranquilizer is showing up in street drugs
Former President Trump is visiting the Granite State this weekend as he ramps up his 2024 presidential campaign. Gov. Chris Sununu cast doubts on marijuana legalization this week. And an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in the state.
We cover these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Trump will return to NH this weekend as he ramps up 2024 presidential campaign
- Sununu predicts bipartisan plan to legalize marijuana in NH won’t reach his desk
- How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
- From outdoor sessions to historically close split, NH House Clerk Paul Smith aims to keep 400 lawmakers moving
- Supporters bet on online casino games, expanded wafers to grow NH’s gambling scene
- DNC gives NH new deadline to change first-in-the-nation primary status
- Public Utilities Commission issues report on energy efficiency ahead of next plan deadline