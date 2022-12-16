N.H. News Recap: A review of the top news stories of 2022

This year, Granite Staters saw historic inflation rates and rising energy costs. There were some competitive races in the runup to the 2022 election, which ended with voters turning out in record numbers.

New Hampshire's 24-week abortion ban went into effect and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

We discuss the biggest stories of 2022 and look ahead to 2023 in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Anna Brown, Citizens Count

Top stories from 2022:

