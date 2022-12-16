N.H. News Recap: A review of the top news stories of 2022
This year, Granite Staters saw historic inflation rates and rising energy costs. There were some competitive races in the runup to the 2022 election, which ended with voters turning out in record numbers.
New Hampshire's 24-week abortion ban went into effect and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
We discuss the biggest stories of 2022 and look ahead to 2023 in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Anna Brown, Citizens Count
Top stories from 2022:
- N.H. primary defenders point to state law after Biden pushes for South Carolina to vote first in 2024
- What election recounts mean for the next N.H. legislative session
- Sununu predicts limited political effect from Dobbs ruling; faults GOP response to Jan 6th hearings
- The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Where does that leave abortion access in N.H.?
- New England’s grid is expected to be reliable this winter, but a cold snap could cause issues
- With high heating costs, demand for assistance, firewood, and chimney sweeps is up in N.H.