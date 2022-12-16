© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. News Recap: A review of the top news stories of 2022

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jackie Harris
Published December 16, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST
statehouse.jpg

This year, Granite Staters saw historic inflation rates and rising energy costs. There were some competitive races in the runup to the 2022 election, which ended with voters turning out in record numbers.

New Hampshire's 24-week abortion ban went into effect and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

We discuss the biggest stories of 2022 and look ahead to 2023 in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Top stories from 2022:

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
Jackie Harris
