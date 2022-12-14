StoryCorps NH: Flying the Coop Part I

Earlier this year, Minot-Sleeper Library in Bristol, New Hampshire partnered with StoryCorps to record and preserve stories of local residents. NHPR is honored to share some of these conversations.

For this project, Erica Matteson and her daughter Elsa McConologue reflect on what it was like to grow up in a small New Hampshire town — just before Elsa departed for college on the West Coast. Below is a transcript of their conversation.

Transcript

Erica Matteson (Mom): Pretty much from like pre-teen years on, you've been like, 'Oh, man, Mom, this this town is so small. I want to get out. I want to get out.'

But right now, can you tell me some things that you really loved about growing up in this small town?

Elsa McConologue (Daughter): There's definitely something to be said for a tight knit community.

I was the oldest sibling in my family, but I didn't feel like an older sibling just to my two siblings. I felt like an older sibling to the neighborhood, and the community because I was one of the older kids and—

Matteson: Do you think that shaped your personality a bit, because you felt like that was your role?

McConologue: It definitely fostered some qualities that I already had as an older sibling, I think. But I don't know. I was just always keeping an eye out for littler ones and making sure kids go home safe, and making sure kids had a place to sleep at night, even. Yeah. And making sure that everyone was doing all right.

Matteson: And I saw that through your entire childhood, ever since you were little in the kitchen creating brunch for the neighborhood.

You know, that was like, to me, as a grown woman, that's a big task. And you were like a little ten year old kid putting together brunch for neighborhood kids, and expecting everybody to show up at the table and eat your food. That's creating what you want to happen because it gives you joy and you've done that your whole life.

And now you're 18 and you're about to leave. And I know it's really scary, but I still see you creating for yourself.

McConologue: I mean, I'm a big fish in a small pond right now, and I know pretty soon I'm gonna be....

Matteson: Yeah, you're going to be shocked when you get that big school, but it'll be fun. I mean, you've spent your whole childhood with everybody in town knowing who you are, knowing who's riding past on their bike, saying, 'Oh, there goes Elsa. What is she up to?' You know, 'isn't she supposed to be here?' Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah to like, nobody knowing who you are. And it's going to be liberating in one sense to be nobody in the sea of the ocean.

McConologue: I mean, I think that drastic change like that is so important in our lives. It's almost like a reset, not just of our living style, but of our minds. We have to reevaluate how we go about our day, how we interact with people.

Matteson: Mm hmm.

McConologue: I just want to make sure that I learn as much as I possibly can from the people that are in my future, because the people who have been in my past have taught me so much. And I know the value in that.

I just hope that I have become the person that you wanted me to become after 18 years of work.

Matteson: Any person you would have become is who I would have wanted. It's about you becoming you and I hope you know that like, we're all rooting for you.

McConologue: I know.

Elsa McConologue is currently studying International Relations at the University of Washington in Seattle.

This conversation was recorded as a partnership between Minot-Sleeper library in Bristol, New Hampshire and StoryCorps. It will be archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.