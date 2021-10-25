Civics 101 Trivia for October 23, 2021

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question.

We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy. Last week's qualifying question was this: What is the name of the presidential candidate who notoriously ended a campaign speech with this sound?

campaign sound Listen • 0:01

The answer was former governor of Vermont, Dr. Howard Dean. The "Dean scream" happened on January 19, 2004 right after he lost the Iowa caucus to John Kerry.

This week's winner was Kevin O'Brien from Easton, NH. Listen above to see how he did in this week's round on How a Bill Becomes a Law.

The qualifying question for next week is this: In 48 states and Washington D.C., all the electoral votes go to the winner of the popular vote in that state. Name one of the two states that does not do it this way.

