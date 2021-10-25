© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Civics 101 Trivia for October 23, 2021

Nick Capodice
Published October 25, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT
Civics101Trivia.jpg

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question.

We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy. Last week's qualifying question was this: What is the name of the presidential candidate who notoriously ended a campaign speech with this sound?

campaign sound

The answer was former governor of Vermont, Dr. Howard Dean. The "Dean scream" happened on January 19, 2004 right after he lost the Iowa caucus to John Kerry.

This week's winner was Kevin O'Brien from Easton, NH. Listen above to see how he did in this week's round on How a Bill Becomes a Law.

The qualifying question for next week is this: In 48 states and Washington D.C., all the electoral votes go to the winner of the popular vote in that state. Name one of the two states that does not do it this way.

If you think you know the answer, submit it here.

One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!

Nick Capodice
Nick has been the co-host and Education Outreach Producer for Civics 101 since 2018, where he creates episodes and works with teachers across the country to design lesson plans to pair with the show.
See stories by Nick Capodice