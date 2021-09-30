© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR, VPR To Simulcast Brave Little State Episode Exploring Rivalry Between States

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Brindley
Published September 30, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
vtnhbeef.png
Graphic By Elodie Reed, VPR/Photos From IStock And Associated Press
/

Where does the half-serious tension between New Hampshire and Vermont come from? Are the neighboring states rivals? Frenemies?

In its latest episode, Vermont Public Radio’s Brave Little State podcast explored this question from a listener: “What’s the beef with New Hampshire? And is the feeling mutual?”

NHPR and VPR will broadcast this episode in a special simulcast Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The episode goes into the history of disputes over the border line between the states, and explores the differing political identities of the “Live Free or Die” and “Freedom and Unity” states. NHPR’s Sarah Gibson, a native Vermonter, is among the guests in the episode.

This special broadcast will cover the first half of The World.

Michael Brindley
Michael serves as NHPR's Program Director. Michael came to NHPR in 2012, working as the station's newscast producer/reporter. In 2015, he took on the role of Morning Edition producer. Michael worked for eight years at The Telegraph of Nashua, covering education and working as the metro editor.
See stories by Michael Brindley