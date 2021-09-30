NHPR, VPR To Simulcast Brave Little State Episode Exploring Rivalry Between States

Where does the half-serious tension between New Hampshire and Vermont come from? Are the neighboring states rivals? Frenemies?

In its latest episode, Vermont Public Radio’s Brave Little State podcast explored this question from a listener: “What’s the beef with New Hampshire? And is the feeling mutual?”

NHPR and VPR will broadcast this episode in a special simulcast Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The episode goes into the history of disputes over the border line between the states, and explores the differing political identities of the “Live Free or Die” and “Freedom and Unity” states. NHPR’s Sarah Gibson, a native Vermonter, is among the guests in the episode.

This special broadcast will cover the first half of The World.