Application Period Opens For N.H. 'Summer Stipend' Program

Applications are now being accepted for New Hampshire's "Summer Stipend" program, which seeks to reward workers returning to jobs after unemployment.

The state announced in May that it was ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

Anyone who was on unemployment the week of May 15 and has since kept a job for at least eight weeks can now apply for the stipends, which are $500 for part-time workers and $1,000 for full-time employees.

More than 1,700 individuals who found work between May 18-22 became eligible to apply on Monday. The program will remain active until the $10 million fund is depleted.