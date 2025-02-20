NHPR’s 2024 Impact Report shows trustworthy journalism in action

NHPR is proud to share the highlights from our FY2024 Impact Report, reflecting the meaningful work done to inform and engage people in New Hampshire and beyond. We invite you to explore the full report here .

This year’s report highlights the efforts of NHPR’s journalists and staff in delivering trustworthy journalism that strengthens communities and drives positive change. At the heart of our newsroom is the belief that great journalism starts with curiosity—whether through investigative stories, probing questions, or a relentless pursuit of truth. Over the past year, NHPR has continued to embrace this approach wholeheartedly to create a more informed, connected New Hampshire.

Key Highlights from NHPR’s FY2024 Impact Report:

Investigative Journalism that Makes a Difference

NHPR’s investigative reporting has uncovered crucial issues facing Granite Staters. In-depth stories like The 13th Step revealed instances of injustice that led to legislative changes, showing how journalism can drive real, actionable change.

Strengthening Community Engagement

NHPR’s commitment to connecting with the community remained strong this year. The station hosted more than a dozen events, including an impactful By Degrees Climate Summit , and increased outreach to better understand the needs and concerns of our audience. These efforts led to community based reporting initiatives and amplified the diverse perspectives of Granite Staters.

Innovative Storytelling Across Platforms

As the way people find and consume news continues to evolve, NHPR has embraced fresh storytelling formats to stay connected with the audience and reach more people than ever. This includes short-form videos that offer quick, digestible updates on important news stories and daily newsletters that ensure all people can access the information they need to make informed decisions.

Deepening Civic Knowledge For All Ages

In fall 2023, NHPR’s Civics 101 podcast launched a broadcast segment, Refresher Course , along with an Election Tool Kit to help listeners understand the electoral process. Hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy were also featured on It’s Been A Minute , an NPR podcast that also airs on more than 400 public radio stations. From working with students on the NHPBS show Granite State Challenge to presenting at the National Council for Social Studies conference, the Civics 101 team has continued their mission to bring civics to life for students and teachers across all 50 states.

Growing Trust and Expanding Reach

NHPR’s commitment to reliable, accurate journalism has earned high levels of trust among its listeners, according to new research from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which surveyed NHPR’s audience along with two other statewide news organizations across the country. The research found people across New Hampshire consistently cite NHPR stories as having a direct, tangible impact on their lives.

The FY2024 Impact Report showcases NHPR’s growth and innovation over the past year. Through investigative journalism, community engagement, and creative storytelling, we’ve remained true to our mission of strengthening communities and enriching lives in New Hampshire and beyond.