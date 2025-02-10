Peter Wolf to join NHPR and The Music Hall for Writers on a New England Stage

Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Tuesday, March 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring Peter Wolf and NHPR's Rick Ganley for a conversation about his memoir, Waiting on the Moon. Tickets are available here.

Told with gentle humor and often heart-rending poignancy, the word portraits in Waiting on the Moon provide a revealing glimpse of artists, writers, actors, and musicians as they work—the creative forces that drive them to achievement; the demons they battle; the patterns of their human relationships. They are meant to inspire not only empathy but also admiration. Like Christopher Isherwood, Wolf remains “a camera with its shutter open.”

Peter Wolf was born in the Bronx, moved to Boston to study painting at the Museum School of Fine Arts, and then left to pursue a life in music with the J.Geils Band. In 1984, he began his career as a solo artist. Wolf continues to paint, record, and tour from his home base in Boston.

Please Note: This is not a musical performance, this event will be a conversation with Peter Wolf about his book.