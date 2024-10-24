Meet NHPR's New Membership Director

NHPR is very excited to introduce its new Membership Director, Amy Warnock!

Amy joined the team in August and comes to us via the non-profit, 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. Amy has also worked with our friends at NHPBS. Amy will be responsible for achieving membership revenue goals and membership growth targets as well as developing new fundraising strategies and objectives.

We recently sat down with Amy to learn a little bit more about her and her new role at NHPR. Here's a transcript of that interview.

What made you apply for the Membership Director position?

I just wanted to meet Rick Ganley. Just kidding! I have been fundraising for nonprofits for a long time and have always loved NHPR; listening to it as a primary news source since I was a teenager. I thought it would be fun and impactful work that makes a difference throughout New Hampshire.

What do you hope to bring to NHPR and its fundraising program?

I hope that I can keep the program growing in a time when people’s philanthropic priorities continue shifting. There are lots of nonprofit organizations out there with myriad needs and my goal is to make sure that wherever I am, I am serving my community and my organization on the same level.

What would you say about NHPR to someone you know who listens but is not a supporter?

NHPR does SO much. Just take a look at the website and see all of the amazing programs that are produced here. As someone who was an avid listener but not a supporter for many years, I was totally unaware of the multitude of content coming out of this small, local station.

Tell us about yourself. Are you originally from New Hampshire?

Yes! I am a born and bred New Hampshirite. I moved away for a few years to attend graduate school and moved back immediately after I graduated. I love the fact that I am within just a short drive to mountains, beaches, and the big city aka Boston. I could not imagine living anywhere else.

Can you describe yourself in three words?

These are always so hard! I’ll go with silly, curious, and loyal.

What is your passion?

ART! I have a degree in Art History and Museum Studies and have always been a museum nerd. I am not an artist because I don’t have the patience to actually create my own art, but I love looking at, talking about, and writing about art in any form. I also love to sing and if you ever drive by me in the car with the windows down you will almost certainly hear me belting out some pop hits from the 2000s.

What’s one thing you recommend everyone do or see in New Hampshire?

How to choose just one?! I would say get yourself over to Strawbery Banke. Take a tour, learn about all of the interesting people who lived there AND how it used to be part of the Red Light District! Then go get yourself a macaron ice cream sandwich at Maison Navarre. I know that’s two but everyone needs a snack on a day out.

Please join us in welcoming Amy, and should you see her at an NHPR event, please introduce yourself and say hello!